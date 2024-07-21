Euro-Med Monitor terms Tel Aviv killings as int'l crime

"Israel plans to exterminate the Gaza Strip's population by starvation and murder, as well as the destruction of all fundamental elements of existence. This includes attacking the UN headquarters and its shelters and carrying out mass killings there, all of which are unquestionably international crimes," Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said in a statement on Saturday.

"In the tenth month of its continuing crime of genocide, the Israeli army is intensifying its attacks with mass killings, starvation, deprivation of medical care, intimidation, arbitrary arrests, torture, and forced evacuations," it added.

"Israeli airstrikes against the Gaza Strip have expanded to target ever more basic aspects of daily life. These include direct targeting of vendors at their stands, Internet distribution centres, and areas where people gather, including where women fill water containers or prepare food, in addition to the ongoing targeting of homes and shelter centres," it noted.

"Blocking any attempt to restore even the barest necessities of life in Gaza City and North Gaza governorates, the Israeli army appears to aim to force residents to comply with the orders it continues to issue to evacuate all inhabitants of the two governorates," the human rights body said.

"Days after designating specific routes as safe, to allow people to escape to the south without being subject to inspections, Israeli forces sent voice messages to residents of these two governorates, requesting that they evacuate to the south of the Gaza Valley amid the ongoing airstrikes and artillery shelling," it noted.

"In testimony provided to Euro-Med Monitor, however, it was revealed that the Israeli army tracks individuals moving through the designated passageways on Salah al-Din Road and Al-Rashid Street in Gaza City using electronic monitoring equipment."

"Residents are being directed to relocate to the central Gaza Strip by the Israeli army, which last week intensified aerial bombardment of the area and launched dozens of raids that resulted in the deaths of over 160 people, most of them women and children, and including a sizable number of displaced individuals" Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor stressed.

9376**9417