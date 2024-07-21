Bahrainis condemn Israel regime’s atrocities in Gaza

Al Mayadeen news television channel reported on Sunday that the people of Bahrain staged demonstrations, chanting slogans against the normalization of relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

The demonstrators also expressed their condemnation of the Zionist regime’s crimes.

Oil tanks burn at the port in Hodeidah, Yemen, Saturday, July 20, 2024, following Israeli strike.

Israel launched airstrikes on the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Saturday. Yemeni media said that the strikes left a number of people killed and injured, without specifying.

The strikes came a day after Yemen conducted a drone attack on Tel Aviv that killed a person and left ten others wounded.

Yemen said that the Tel Aviv attack was part of its operations, ongoing since mid-November, in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Yemen has said that it will continue to support Gazans until the Israeli regime stops its war on the besieged Palestinian territory and lifts its blockade.

