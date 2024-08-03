Hamas says never recognizes Israel

The historical Palestinian land from Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea belongs to the Palestinian nation, Khaled Meshaal said as quoted by the Palestine Online on Saturday.

About the July 31 assassination of the Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Meshaal said the martyrdom of the Hamas leaders and commanders will make the Palestinian nation stronger.

The martyrdom of the Hamas chief was a big loss, but the enemy should know that the blood of the martyrs will shorten the path to freedom and victory, Meshaal underlined.

In his remarks, the Hamas official said Martyr Haniyeh served the issue of Palestine, the Palestinian nation, and al-Quds.

Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday (July 31). He was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

After Haniyeh's martyrdom, the senior officials of the Resistance Axis announced that they will take revenge of the blood of their commanders.

1483**9417