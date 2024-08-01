Iran will not forfeit its right to respond to Haniyeh’s assassination: Acting FM

In a telephone conversation with Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday, Bagheri said that the Zionist regime of Israel’s assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran a day earlier was a gross violation of Iran’s territorial integrity and its national security.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will definitely not forfeit its intrinsic and legitimate right to show a decisive and punishing response to this clear crime,” he said.

The acting minister also thanked Fidan for his presence in a presidential inauguration ceremony in Iran earlier this week.

For his part, Fidan said that it is necessary for all countries in the region to condemn Haniyeh’s assassination, which he described as a horrible crime, and to adopt decisive measures to confront Israeli regime’s terrorist actions.

He said Türkiye supports Iran’s call on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the assassination of the politburo chief of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

3266**4399