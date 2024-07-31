Iran VP urges quicker implementation of cooperation documents with Syria

In a meeting with visiting Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous on Wednesday, Aref said that Iran will seek under its new administration to further upgrade the state of relations with Syria to bring it to a level which deserves the close bonds between the two countries.

He also condemned the assassination earlier in the day in Tehran of Palestinian resistance leader Ismail Haniyeh and said that the Israeli regime had committed a grave mistake by carrying out the assassination.

Arnous, for his part, said Syria seeks to invite Iranian entrepreneurs and businesses to contribute to economic projects in the Arab country.

The two officials also reviewed the state of relations between Iran and Syria in the fields of politics, economy and culture and reiterated that there is a need for a further expansion of bilateral relations.

