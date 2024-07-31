Iran, Tanzania can boost ties relying on cultural affinities: Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian said in a meeting with visiting Tanzanian Foreign Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo on Wednesday that Iran is ready to expand its political, social, cultural and economic relations with Tanzania.

The Iranian president also called for convening the intergovernmental economic committee meeting between Iran and Tanzania to draft cooperation documents and memoranda of understanding between the two countries.

The Tanzanian foreign minister, for his part, congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory in recent presidential elections in Iran and said that Iran and Tanzania have close cultural and historical affinities that date back to many years ago when a group of Iranians from the city of Shiraz migrated to Zanzibar and spread the Iranian culture and the Persian language in that part of Africa.

Thabit Kombo also invited President Pezeshkian to visit Tanzania while urging for more efforts that could lead to an expansion of relations between Iran and Tanzania.

