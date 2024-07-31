People in Tehran take to streets to protest Haniyeh’s assassination

The rally got underway on Wednesday afternoon, drawing a large crowd who expressed their outrage at the Israeli act of aggression on Iranian soil.

Haniyeh, who led the Palestinian resistance movement’s political office from Doha, was assassinated in the early hours of Wednesday when his residence was hit by an Israeli strike. He was a key negotiator in talks with mediators to secure a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Demonstrators condemned the Israeli regime for the brazen act of terror and voiced their anger against the silence and double standards of the self-proclaimed advocates of human rights in the West.

Chanting slogans such as "Death to Israel" and "Death to America," the protesters called for justice and accountability for Haniyeh’s death.

