Qalibaf meets KRG pres, Syrian PM in Tehran

Qalibaf meets KRG pres, Syrian PM in Tehran

Tehran, IRNA – Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has met with President of the Kurdistan Region Nechervan Idris Barzani and Prime Minister of Syria Hussein Arnous.

Barzani and Arnous had already attended the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, on Tuesday afternoon.

Delegations from 80 countries, including 11 parliament speakers, four vice presidents, four prime ministers, and two presidents, participated in the event.

Speakers of parliaments of Russia, Algeria, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Iraq, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Comoros, Mali, Sri Lanka, Senegal, and North Korea attended this ceremony.

