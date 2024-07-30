Iran parl. speaker stresses fast track relations with Russia

According to IRNA, Qalibaf met with to his Russian counterpart Vyacheslav Valodin who arrived in Tehran to attend the presidential inauguration ceremony on Tuesday.

Iran’s top parliamentarian while welcoming Valodin to Iran, also appreciated Russia for successfully holding the 10th Parliamentary Forum of BRICS- a bloc of the world’s emerging economies- in the city of St. Petersburg where he was in attendance.

"Now it is the 12th parliament and as the 14th government has started in Iran, the path for the development of bilateral relations should be paved as soon as possible”, Qalibaf said, adding that a parliamentary friendship group between Iran and Russia will be formed at the earliest.

During the meeting with his Iranian counterpart, the Head of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) invited Iran to attend the Moscow Security Conference. "Soon, a security conference will be held in Moscow with the participation of 6 neighboring countries of Russia, and you are also invited to attend this important international conference."

Valodin also appreciated Iranian officials for hosting him and thanked Qalibaf for holding the meeting to exchange views on bilateral and multithread issues.

