Iraq resistance commander calls for emergency meeting after US attack

On his X account on Wednesday, al-Walai urged the leaders of the resistance in Iraq to convene an emergency meeting in the wake of regional developments.

The official's message comes after the US launched a strike against a base in Iraq used by the PMF.

The PMF, also known as the Hashed al-Shaabi, issued a statement saying available information suggests that two patrols were targeted with missiles fired from drones in northern Babylon province in Iraq.

The attack has left some dead or wounded, it further added.

On Tuesday, American officials told Reuters that the United States carried out a strike in Iraq in the day.

Iraqi police and medical sources said the strike inside a base south of Baghdad used by Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) killed four members of the group and wounded four others.

