Iraqi resistance targets another Israeli base with drone

The Israeli base "Jonathan” was targeted with a drone, a second attack on the occupied territories in the past few hours, according to IRNA, citing the media of the Iraqi resistance forces.

The umbrella group of resistance factions in Iraq also released a video of its drone attack on the air base of the Zionist military in the port of Eilat (Um al-Rasrash), south of occupied Palestine in the early hours of Monday.

In a statement, the group said the strike on Eilat was part of its continued approach in confronting the occupation of the Zionist regime, helping the residents of Gaza and in response to the killing of Palestinian civilians.

The Islamic Resistance had also previously announced that it targeted an important Israeli position on the occupied Syrian Golan Heights with a drone.

Since the onset of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, regional resistance groups including Iraq’s Islamic Resistance keep targeting US and Israeli interests.

According to the infographic recently published by the resistance media, the Islamic resistance of Iraq has carried out 243 attacks on 90 targets in Iraq, 65 attacks on targets in the occupied territories.

