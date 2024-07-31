Iran's speaker meets Algerian, Senegalese counterparts

Speaker of the People's National Assembly of Algeria Ibrahim Boughali and Speaker of the National Assembly of Senegal Amadou Mame Diop has already attended the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, on Tuesday afternoon.

Delegations from 80 countries, including 11 parliament speakers, four vice presidents, four prime ministers, and two presidents, participated in the event.

Speakers of parliaments of Russia, Algeria, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Iraq, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Comoros, Mali, Sri Lanka, Senegal, and North Korea attended this ceremony.

