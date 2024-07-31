Jul 31, 2024, 10:30 AM
Iran's speaker meets Algerian, Senegalese counterparts

Iran's speaker meets Algerian, Senegalese counterparts

Tehran, IRNA – Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has met with his Algerian and Senegalese counterparts here in Tehran.

Speaker of the People's National Assembly of Algeria Ibrahim Boughali and Speaker of the National Assembly of Senegal Amadou Mame Diop has already attended the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, on Tuesday afternoon.

Delegations from 80 countries, including 11 parliament speakers, four vice presidents, four prime ministers, and two presidents, participated in the event.

Speakers of parliaments of Russia, Algeria, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Iraq, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Comoros, Mali, Sri Lanka, Senegal, and North Korea attended this ceremony.

