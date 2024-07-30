Pezeshkian: Ill-wishers seeking to create discord between Iran, Saudi Arabia

Pezeshkian made the comment on Tuesday during a meeting with Mansour bin Mutaib bin Abdulaziz, the special envoy of the Saudi king, who took part in the Iranian president’s inauguration earlier in the day.

The Saudi envoy said on his part that the kingdom’s leaders are interested in developing ties with Iran, and they believe that the China-brokered agreement that restored Tehran-Riyadh relations protects both regional and global interests.

Pezeshkian meets Egyptian FM

The Iranian president also held a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty who had attended his inauguration earlier on Tuesday.

Pezeshkian said that the two countries can cooperate with each other to help resolve regional problems.

Abdelatty conveyed warm greetings of the Egyptian president to Pezeshkian, saying that normalization of ties between the two countries is going ahead, and expressed hope that the two sides can begin their cooperation as soon as possible.

4194