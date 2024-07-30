Pezeshkian vows balanced foreign ties to pursue regional, global peace

Pezeshkian made the remark in a message to the Iranian people on Tuesday, the same day he took the oath of office as the 9th president of the Islamic Republic.

He said in his message that although the current situation is complicated and people are facing livelihood problems, he remains optimistic about the future and resolving the existing challenges through relying on domestic capabilities.

The president also said that the youth, women and girls and all those from different ethnic groups should assist in resolving the country’s problems.

To achieve the set goals, the president said, all government institutions, the Judiciary and Parliament in particular, should provide their support and cooperate as well.

Pezeshkian also said that his administration wants the West Asia region to be strong, where all countries take joint steps to achieve economic development and prosperity.

“We want tranquility in the region and the world”, the Iranian president said, calling for joint efforts to alleviate people’s concerns.

He invited Western countries to establish ties based on mutual respect, and proposed dialog with “the countries that have not understood the position of Iran”.

Pezeshkian also said that it is an inalienable right of Iran to have normalized economic relations with other countries, adding that he will make every effort to lift the existing cruel sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

“My administration will never give in to bullying and double standards. Iran has always remained at the right side of history.”

In a separate message on X, the Iranian president said that he advocated national reconciliation and interaction with the world.

He said that all those who have been marginalized should be given the chance to assist in resolving the country’s problems.

