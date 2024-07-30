Jul 30, 2024, 1:57 PM
Iranian-Armenian MP slams insult to Christians at 2024 Olympics

Isfahan, IRNA – An Iranian-Armenian member of parliament has censured the desecration of Christian sanctities during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in France.

Geghard Mansourian, the representative of Armenians in the central Iranian province of Isfahan and south of Iran, made the remarks while speaking to the IRNA on Tuesday.

Insulting divine religions’ sanctities is “unacceptable,” Mansourian said, calling on Christian leaders worldwide to take a firm stance on the issue.

This is not the first time that such an insulting measure is taken, and the Christian world should not be indifferent to the issue, the lawmaker added.

He explained that the representatives of the Armenian and Assyrian Christians at the Iranian Parliament issued a statement to condemn the terrible insult.

What happened at the opening ceremony of the Paris summer games was very disgusting, he stated.

The lawmaker went on to say that such insulting measures and inhuman homosexual behavior are taking place due to the Western countries’ support and confirmation and the religious figures’ silence.

A parody of The Last Supper by famous painter Leonardo Da Vinci in the opening ceremony of the Olympics 2024 in Paris, France, has made Christians across the world angry at the scenes as many worldwide were watching it while they felt their beliefs were mocked.

