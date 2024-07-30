FIVB appoints Iranian woman as technical supervisor in Girls' U17 World Championship

The championship will be held in Lima, the capital city of Peru, from August 17 to 24, 2024.

This will be the inaugural edition of the FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U17 World Championship, featuring women’s national teams under the age of 17 from FIVB member associations.

Earlier in 2024, Hesabi was elected as the head of the Central Asia Regional Championships 2024 committee. She also served as the head of the Control Committee for the under-18 Central Asian volleyball championship in both men’s and women’s divisions.

In the upcoming 2024 FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U17 World Championship, she will serve as the head of the technical supervisor committee.

