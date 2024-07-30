Iran’s new president calls for more unity among Islamic nations against Israel

Speaking in a meeting with Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia Tan Sri Dato’ Johari bin Abdul, Pezeshkian described the relations between Iran and Malaysia as friendly and fraternal.

“We intend to strengthen relations and pave the way for the implementation of the desired goals for the benefit of the two countries by drawing the future perspective of the relations,” he said.

He emphasized that Tehran is interested in strengthening relations with Kuala Lumpur in commercial, economic, political, and science and technology sectors based on cultural and religious commonalities between the two nations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian president deplored the regrettable events in Gaza and described them as a clear example of genocide by the Zionist apartheid regime.

He also appreciated Malaysia’s firm stance in supporting the oppressed people of Palestine and called for greater unity and coherence within the Islamic Ummah to prevent these crimes.

Meanwhile, Johari bin Abdul termed the relations between the two countries as historical and based on religious and cultural commonalities.

He also stressed that Malaysia is interested in developing relations for the benefit of the two countries and the Islamic Ummah.

Highlighting Iran’s important role as the axis of stability and security in the region, he said: “Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran is a reliable support for the Islamic world.”

Referring to Malaysia’s presidency of ASEAN in the coming year, he said the ASEAN member states are interested in developing relations with Iran and called for the expansion of interactions with Iran.

