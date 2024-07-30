Jul 30, 2024, 9:37 AM
Iran, Tajikistan discuss issues of mutual interest

Tehran, IRNA – Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met on Tuesday and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Rahmon is in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday afternoon.

Delegations from 80 countries, including 11 parliament speakers, four vice presidents, four prime ministers, and two presidents, will take part in the event.

Speakers of parliaments of Russia, Algeria, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Iraq, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Comoros, Mali, Sri Lanka, Senegal, and North Korea will participate in this ceremony.

Tanzania, Niger, Venezuela, Bahrain, Yemen, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Bolivia, Kuwait, Mauritania, Myanmar, Congo, Gambia, and Eritrea have also announced their presence at the level of foreign ministers.

Other countries including India, Nicaragua, Niger, Ghana, Bulgaria, Iceland, Tunisia, Hungary, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Chile, Uruguay, Malta, and Sierra Leone will send their ministers or ambassadors to this ceremony.

The general secretaries of international organizations, including OIC, APA, ECO, D8, PUIC, IORA, Shanghai, etc. will also be present at this event.

