Pakistan’s deputy PM will attend presidential inauguration in Iran

According to IRNA's Monday night report, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan announced that Ishaq Dar will be heading to Tehran on Tuesday.

The statement said that the visit attests to the commitment of the two countries to strengthen leadership-level engagement and bilateral cooperation.

On July 9, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Pezeshkian and congratulated him on his victory in the presidential election.

Emphasizing deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Iran, Sharif highlighted their shared history, faith, culture, and traditions, which bind the two brotherly neighboring countries together.

Pezeshkian also thanked the prime minister and expressed his desire to deepen ties between the two nations. The leaders also discussed regional issues and agreed to maintain close coordination and consultation.

