Hezbollah MP warns Israel war with Lebanon would lead to its destruction

Mohammad Raad, who presides Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc in the Lebanese parliament, made the comment on Monday during a ceremony to mark the first death anniversary of prominent Lebanese cleric Sheikh Afif Al-Nabulsi in the city of Saida, south of the country.

The Lebanese lawmaker also warned that a full-blown Israeli war against Lebanon would lead to a wider conflict in the region.

Other Lebanese officials have issued similar warnings as tensions continue to escalate between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement.

The two sides have been engaged in almost daily trade of fire ever since the Gaza war broke out in early October. However, concerns have grown over a full-scale war and an Israeli large-scale attack on Lebanon after a rocket exploded in a soccer field in Majdal Shams town in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Israel blames Hezbollah for the Saturday incident and has already launched airstrikes deep in southern Lebanon, in an apparent act of revenge.

Hezbollah has categorically denied responsibility, saying that a projectile from Israel’s Iron Dome had hit the town.

The movement has in the past months said that it is not after war with Israel but warned the regime that it will not stand idly by in case of a large attack by Israel.

Hezbollah has also said that its months-long trade of fire with Israel is in response to the regime’s war on Gaza and will come to an end once a full ceasefire is announced in the Palestinian territory.

