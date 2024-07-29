Over 150 cases of dengue virus reported in Iran in 4 months

Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education has confirmed that 152 individuals have been infected with the dengue virus in the country from March 20 to July 29.

The majority of diagnosed cases had traveled to the United Arab Emirates and were infected with the disease in the Arab country, it reported.

The ministry announced that all but one patient are originally from Iran while one case has African nationality.

Some 130 patients had traveled to the UAE, 7 to Pakistan, one to Oman, and one to Benin (West Africa), the report added.

However, 12 patients had never traveled abroad, it further noted.

Dengue is spread by mosquitoes that breed in stagnant water and usually bite people during the daytime. It causes high fever and severe joint and muscle pains and can be fatal.

