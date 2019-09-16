Dengue fever strikes Pakistan again

Dengue is spread by mosquitoes that breed in stagnant water and usually bite people during the daytime. It causes high fever, severe joint and muscle pains and can be fatal.

Experts say that because of the current rain, different parts of the country have become rife with mosquitoes that can transfer the virus.

Doctors say nobody dies of dengue, but people die because of late diagnosis of the disease and unavailability of proper treatment.

Government has declared emergency in the hospitals and is trying to educate the people about the precautionary measures to stop the spread of the disease.

On the other hand the number of dengue patients is on the rise and the hospitals in all cities of the countries are receiving dengue patients in large number.

The health department issued an advisory in March this year seeking coordination among the line departments, but it went unheeded and now an outbreak of the disease is ongoing.

This is the fourth time that the fever has struck Pakistan; earlier the epidemic hit the country in 2011, 2012 and 2017 killing hundreds of people.

