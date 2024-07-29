Hamas calls for declaring Aug. 3 as world Gaza support day

According to IRNA's Monday morning report citing the Palestinian media, Ismail Haniyeh in a statement called for active and widespread participation of people in defense of the prisoners and people of the Gaza Strip, and to disgrace the barbaric crimes of the occupiers against them and to defend their rights and issues.

Haniyeh explained that the designation of August 3 as a day of solidarity with Gaza and the prisoners comes in response to the ongoing genocide perpetrated by the "Nazi-Zionist occupation" against the people of Gaza for the tenth consecutive month, and the unprecedented increase in the number of prisoner martyrs in Israeli jails and detention centers.

"This call comes in light of the international silence and incapacity to stop this aggressive war against our people and prisoners, the full bias, support, and partnership of the US administration in this aggression, and the failure of human rights and humanitarian institutions to take responsibility in providing support and backing to our people in Gaza and our prisoners in the Zionist enemy's jails," Haniyeh concluded.

He expressed hope that the day would be an influential and important day in all of Palestine, the Arab world, and emphasized the significance and necessity of active participation of Palestinians, the Arab world, Muslims and the rest of the world to force the occupying regime to stop the war.

Earlier, the Hebrew language newspaper published a document sent by the Israeli intelligence agency, in which the number of Palestinian prisoners was put at 21,000.

