Iran’s non-oil exports surpasses $1.3 bn in 4 months to July

Latifi announced on Sunday that Iran exported $17.5 billion worth of non-oil goods from March 20 to July 21, 2024, showing an 8.3 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Detailing the country's four-month non-oil commodity exports, he stated that the country exported $3.173 billion worth of non-oil goods in the first month, marking a 17 percent decrease compared to the previous year.

In the second month, Iran exported $4.849 billion worth of non-oil goods, indicating a 24 percent increase from the same period last year, he added.

Latifi highlighted that the highest amount of exports of non-oil goods during this period was in the third month, with $5.496 billion, showing a 14 percent year-on-year increase.

Furthermore, he underlined that the country exported $4 billion worth of non-oil goods from June 21 to July 21, registering an 11.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

