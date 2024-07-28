Jul 28, 2024, 11:22 AM
Israel admits one more soldier killed in Gaza, total deaths top 689

Tehran, IRNA – The Israeli regime has admitted the death of one more soldier during the ongoing fighting with Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza as reports show total fatalities suffered by the regime’s military in the war has reached nearly 700 soldiers.

A Sunday report by the El Balad news website said that the Israeli military had admitted that an occupying soldier identified as Yonatan Aharon Greenblatt had been killed in Gaza’s southern region of Rafah.

Israeli sources said Greenblatt, 21, was from the Shaked Battalion of the occupation force’s Givati Brigade.

The regime’s military said its death toll in the Gaza war, which started in October last year, had topped 689, with 329 soldiers killed in ground operations, according to the report.

That comes as military experts believe the number of Israeli soldiers killed or injured in Gaza are much higher than figures disclosed by the regime.

Reports have indicated that the Israeli regime officials have been pressuring hospital authorities in occupied Palestine to hide figures related to deaths and injuries of military officers and soldiers in Gaza.

