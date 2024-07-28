Multiple rocket attacks hit US military base in Syria

According to the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network, the base located in the Conoco gas field in Deir al-Zor was hit with rocket fire three times.

American forces fired incendiary bombs in response. Their planes and helicopters also hovered above the base and its surrounding areas, the network said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the rocket attacks. But similar incidents in recent months were claimed by resistance groups based in neighboring Iraq.

The groups are opposed to US military presence in West Asia, particularly in Iraq where anti-American sentiments have remained high after the 2020 assassination of top anti-terror commanders General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The Iraqi resistance groups are also outraged at the US for its unwavering support for the Israeli regime in its ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

4194**4354