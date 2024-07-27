‘Hezbollah told UN occupied Golan attack caused by Israeli anti-rocket interceptor’

Israeli media reported the death of 9 soldiers in the attack that occurred in the Druze village of Majdal Shams town in the occupied Golan Heights. The regime had blamed Hezbollah.

The resistance movement however categorically denied any involvement, saying that it had fired no rocket and had no connection with the incident.

Hezbollah officials told the UN that the incident was the result of an Israeli anti-rocket interceptor hitting the soccer field, a US official said, according to Axios.

Hezbollah and the Zionist regime have been engaged in almost daily clashes on Lebanon’s southern border since early October when the regime unleased its brutal war on Gaza.

Concerns have grown in recent weeks over a full-blown war between the Lebanese movement and the regime amid Israeli threats and its disregard for international calls to end the genocidal war on Gaza.

