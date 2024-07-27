Israeli trooper commits suicide

According to IRNA’s Saturday report, the Zionist regime's Hadashot Bazman Hebrew website wrote that a reservist of the regime's army committed suicide on the beaches of the occupied city of Nahariya in northern occupied Palestine.

Recently, the Israeli regime's official radio reported that an Israeli soldier committed suicide after receiving an order to return to the Gaza Strip for military service.

In mid-March, the regime's army admitted that its military was facing the biggest mental health problem since 1973, which had begun since Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, which kicked off on October 7, 2023.

Earlier, the Israeli regime's media outlets reported the suicide of a trooper named Eliran Mizrahi, after returning from the Gaza Strip due to severe depression.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Aharonot wrote on May 31 that the regime's army officers are fleeing military service and that the number of suicides among them is rising alarmingly.

4208**9417