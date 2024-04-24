400% rise in mental patients after Iran’s punitive op.: Zionist media

There is a 400% increase in the requests of people to receive mental and psychological help after Iran's missile and drone strikes on Israeli positions in the occupied territories, the Palestinian Sama news agency cited a report aired on a Zionist television.

Increase in PTSD cases among Zionists had reported even prior to Iran's operation dubbed "True Promise", which has only aggravated the mental health situation.

According to IRNA, Yedioth Ahronoth an Israeli newspaper had previously reported concerns about the collapse of the mental health system of the regime following the operation Al-Aqsa Storm, which the daily said increased the number of mental health patients.

Simultaneously with the increase in requests for psychiatric help in the occupied territories, this regime’s is facing a shortage of psychiatrists and doctors active in this field, the newspaper said.

The Times of Israel had reported a statement from the Israeli Ministry of Health that called for recruitment of neurologists to deal with the unprecedented mental illnesses in the occupied territories after October 7.

Israeli fatalities in Gaza

Meanwhile, the Zionist regime admitted on Tuesday night the killing another soldier in clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters in the Gaza Strip.

There was no immediate report of when and where the Israeli soldier was killed.

The Israeli military has so far confirmed the death of 261 of its troopers since the regime launched its ground invasion of Gaza. The military puts the total number of fatalities among its forces at 606 since October 7.

Palestinian resistance groups however say that the Israeli military death toll is much higher as the regime hides the real number of the casualties amid public anger in the occupied territories over the Benjamin Netanyahu cabinet’s handling of the war and its failure to release captives held in Gaza.

