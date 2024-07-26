Palestinian resistance rocket attack on Ashkelon and the Zionist settlements around the Gaza Strip

According to Palestine News Agency, following this rocket attack, sirens were sounded in Ashkelon and towns around the Gaza Strip.

Saraya al-Quds, by releasing a statement, also announced its joint attack with Nasser Salahuddin's battalions on the vehicles and soldiers of the occupation army in the east of Khan Yunis.

This Palestinian militant group announced that the fighters of Saraya al-Quds clashed with an Israeli force hiding inside a school in Gaza City, as a result of which a number of Zionist soldiers were injured.

The Martyr Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, also confirmed in a short statement that it fired seven Sam-7 rockets at an occupying regime's army helicopter in the sky of Tal El-Havi neighborhood in the southwest of Gaza City.

