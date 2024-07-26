Al-Qassam Brigades destroys 2 Merkava tanks, kills a Zionist force

According to the Palestinian media, in today's operation of Al-Qassam Brigades in the Tel al-Hawa in southern Gaza, two advanced tanks "Merkava-4" were destroyed using two local bombs.

Al-Qassam Brigades also announced that they targeted and killed a Zionist soldier who was patrolling on one of the Israeli army's military vehicles in Tel Al-Hawa.

The Palestinian resistance also fired 2 surface-to-air rockets at the Israeli helicopters that were flying over the western Gaza.

The Zionist artillery unit has repeatedly attacked Sheikh Nasser neighborhood in Gaza.

Over the past 9 months, the Zionist regime has launched a massive massacre in Gaza while closing all the crossings, preventing the arrival of humanitarian aid and turning this area into ruins with constant bombing and shelling.

