Supreme Leader visits graves of Iranian martyrs in Rey

According to IRNA, the leader of the revolution paid his respects and prayed at the grave of Hossein Amirabdollahian, the late Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister, who was martyred alongside President Ebrahim Rais, in a tragic helicopter crash on May 19.

During his visit, Ayatollah Khamenei also paid tribute at the graves of several other martyrs including: Sayyid Mahdi Mousavi, the head of Martyr President Raisi’s security team, Sayyid Mahdi Jaladati, who was martyred during the Zionist regime’s attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, and Vahid Zamani-Nia, one of Martyr Qasem Soleimani’s bodyguards.

