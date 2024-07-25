Hamas warns about Zionist actions against Al-Aqsa Mosque

IRNA cited a report by the Palestinian Samas news agency on Wednesday night about a Hamas’ response to Itamar Ben-Gvir’s statements regarding giving the green light to Zionist settlers for more incursions into Al-Aqsa.

Hamas emphasized that these statements confirm the criminal intentions of the occupying regime's cabinet and its Judaization of the mosque and the deprivation of the Islamic identity of this holy site.

The resistance groups called for a comprehensive Arab and Islamic action to support Al-Aqsa Mosque and make new Zionist plots futile.

This movement emphasized that it will continue to defend Islam’s third holiest site with all its strength and foil all efforts of the fascist regime to tarnish the identity of al-Quds.

According to IRNA, on Tuesday morning, the Hamas movement warned against any Zionist attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and called for countering it.

Last Thursday, Ben-Gvir made controversial entry into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound under the strong presence of Israeli forces. He had asked Zionist sellers several times before to storm the mosque.

Under the 1967 agreement, non-Muslims, including Jews are not allowed to perform any religious rituals in the compound of al-Aqsa mosque. They are allowed to visit the site at permissible times. But Israeli settlers and some far-right Zionist ministers often storm the mosque in violation of the agreement.

