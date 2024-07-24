Iran’s Guardians Council approves Pezeshkian’s presidential accreditation 

Guardians Council’s spokesman Hadi Tahan Nazif said on Wednesday that members of the Council had put their signature on the letter of accreditation of president-elect Pezeshkian in a meeting earlier in the day.

Tahan Nazif said the letter was then submitted to the office of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Ayatollah Khamenei is expected to officially endorse Pezeshkian as president in a ceremony on Sunday August 28.

Pezeshiakn will then be sworn into office in a ceremony in the Iranian parliament on August 30.

Tahan Nazif said a copy of Pezeshkian’s letter of accreditation had been sent to Interior Minister Ahmad Vadidi to comply with Article 83 of Iran’s law on presidential elections.

2050