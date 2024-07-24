Iraqi PM to attend Iran president-elect’s inauguration ceremony

The Iraqi website said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister Al-Sudani of Iraq has been officially invited to the ceremony which is going to be held in the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) on July 30.

Mojtaba Yousefi, a member of Majlis presiding board, told IRNA on Tuesday that officials from 60 different countries have thus far voices their readiness to attend the ceremony.

He said that four presidents, 12 parliament speakers, seven prime ministers, three vice presidents and two deputy prime ministers are among the attendees.

