Jul 24, 2024, 4:43 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85548102
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iraqi PM to attend Iran president-elect’s inauguration ceremony

Jul 24, 2024, 4:43 PM
News ID: 85548102
Iraqi PM to attend Iran president-elect’s inauguration ceremony

Baghdad, IRNA – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ al-Sudani is due to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian next week, Iraqi news website Baghdad Alyawm reported.

The Iraqi website said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister Al-Sudani of Iraq has been officially invited to the ceremony which is going to be held in the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) on July 30.  

Mojtaba Yousefi, a member of Majlis presiding board, told IRNA on Tuesday that officials from 60 different countries have thus far voices their readiness to attend the ceremony.

He said that four presidents, 12 parliament speakers, seven prime ministers, three vice presidents and two deputy prime ministers are among the attendees.

9341**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .