No one can create rift in Iran-Russia ties: Russian diplomat

“As a sovereign nation, Iran has the right to pursue its foreign policies as it sees fit,” TASS quoted Rudenko as saying on Wednesday.

“We, on our part, assume that the relations between Russia and Iran have a solid basis of friendship and neighborliness and are not susceptible to … external influence, despite our adversaries’ attempts to play dirty and drive a wedge between the two nations,” he added.

The senior members of the Iranian government, including the delegation that recently met with President Vladimir Putin, told him about “their readiness to strengthen all-out relations and implement mutually beneficial projects set by the Supreme Leader,” he stated.

Rudenko had earlier told TASS that Russia and Iran have completed the draft of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement and that this document will be signed soon.

Meanwhile, in a press conference on July 10, Rudenko said that Iran has become one of the most important partners and friends of Russia.

Moscow hopes to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Tehran soon, he added.

