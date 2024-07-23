Jul 24, 2024, 2:16 AM
Practical, credible measures needed to solve Palestinian issue: Saudi Arabia

Tehran, IRNA - The Saudi cabinet also known as the Council of Ministers has called on the international community and influential parties to take practical and credible measures to resolve the Palestinian issue and help de-escalate tensions in order to bring security and stability to the region.

According to IRNA, citing the Saudi media, the meeting chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, once again expressed support for the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion on the illegality of the Israeli presence in the occupied Palestinian territories over the past 57 years.

The Kingdom emphasized the need for “practical and credible steps toward a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, in line with the Arab Peace Initiative and international legitimacy resolutions”.

Salman Al Dossary, the Minister of Information of Saudi Arabia, said in this regard: "In today's meeting, the cabinet discussed regional and international developments and Saudi Arabia's efforts to end the war in Gaza, as well as supporting the efforts to establish peace in Yemen in order to establish the security and stability of the region”.

In the Saudi cabinet meeting, recent telephone calls of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with the Prime Ministers of France and Iraq, the President of Russia, and ways to strengthen relations with these countries in various fields were also discussed.

