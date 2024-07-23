Iraq says ready to receive 120K Arbaeen pilgrims per day via Shalamcheh border

During his visit to the Shalamcheh border on Tuesday, Zaid Amara told reporters that as soon as the Arbaeen pilgrimage begins this year, the needed facilities to host the pilgrims in Iraq will increase.

The needed infrastructure to host Arbaeen pilgrims in the Shalamcheh border will be complete in 20 days, so that there would be no problem for hosting the pilgrims, he added.

Amara said that all measures and facilities for the movement of pilgrims from the Shalamcheh border crossing to the holy shrines have been taken into consideration, and according to the preparations made, the pilgrims will cross the border in the shortest possible time.

Usually on foot, for about 20 days, the pilgrims trek hundreds of kilometers from cities around Iraq and Iran to the holy city of Karbala where they pay their homage to Imam Hussein.

