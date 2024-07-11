Iran, Iraq interior ministers visit shared border point

Iranian and Iraqi Interior Ministers, Ahmad Vahidi and Abdul Amir al-Shammari, visited the Khosravi border crossing in western Iran and the Manzarieh border crossing in eastern Iraq on July 11, 2024, to assess the level of preparation and infrastructure for providing services to Arbaeen pilgrims. Arbaeen rally, which commemorate the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Pilgrims from around the globe, mainly from Iraq and Iran, travel long routes on foot to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located.