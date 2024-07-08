Iraq ready to safeguard Muharram, Arbaeen ritual

According to Arab media, al-Khafaji said that the Supreme Security Council of Iraq held its meeting two days ago in Karbala, during which security and service plans were discussed.

The commander of the Iraqi Armed Forces pay great attention to this plan and follows up on its implementation, and even a special group is active in social media applications to solve any problems and facilitate the process for pilgrims, he added.

The plan includes many government projects in the field of roads, building ice factories, water and electricity supply, and services such as transportation and parking, he noted.

It also aims to prevent the militarization of society by reducing the deployment of security forces and relying on intelligence and security efforts, at the same time as the presence of forces in specific places to intervene when necessary, he stated.

Arbaeen is a mourning ritual observed by Shia Muslims worldwide to mark the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), which falls on September 6 this year.

Millions of Shia Muslims travel to Iraq, mostly from or via Iran, in weeks before Arbaeen to visit holy shrines in the Arab country.

