Iran acting FM expresses solidarity with Yemenis

According to IRNA, Ali Bagheri Kani, in a phone call with Mohammad Abdul Salam condemned the recent Israeli attacks on the civilian facilities of Yemen's Hudaydah port.

The two officials exchanged opoions on the crimes of the Tel Aviv regime and stressed the need to have discussions and consultations on the latest developments in the region.

He considered exemplary the resistance of the people of Gaza, the initiative of the leadership and the resistant people of Yemen in support of Palestinians and against the crimes of the Zionists.

Bagheri Kani described the operation True Promise by the Islamic Republic as three influential that has brought in strategic failure for the Zionists over the past nine months.

The top Iranian diplomat hailed Yemeni leadership, fighters and resilient Yemeni nation to stand alongside the oppressed Palestinians as historic and a source of pride for the Islamic Ummah.

