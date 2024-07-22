Jul 22, 2024, 11:59 PM
Iran, Syria stress strategic ties in meeting of Iranian delegation with Pres. Bashar Assad

Tehran, IRNA - The senior adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran on special political affairs met with Syrian President Bashar Assad during a trip to Syria and discussed various issues, especially bilateral relations.

Syrian President Bashar Assad hosted "Ali Asghar Khaji", the senior adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran on special political affairs, and his accompanying delegation on Monday.

In this meeting, Assad emphasized the depth of relations between Syria and Iran, as well as the strengthening of cooperation and coordination between the two countries in various fields.

Today, Ali Asghar Khaji also met with Faisal Mekdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Syrian Refugees, and discussed the relations between the two countries.

