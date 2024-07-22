Iran President-elect, Japan PM hold phone talks

During a phone conversation with Kishida on Monday, Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for the congratulatory message and call from the Japanese side, expressing hope that through his efforts, the level of relations and cooperation between the two sides would be further improved, as reported on the website of the Iranian President-elect.

Iranian president-elect described the 95-year-old diplomatic and friendly relations, the more than 1,000-year history of interactions between the two nations, as well as the positive outlook of the leaders of the two countries as a suitable platform and support for the expansion of interactions between the two countries.

Reiterating that developing relations with Asian countries, including Japan, is a priority of Iran's foreign policy, he expressed hope that they can help strengthen relations by expanding economic and trade interactions.

Pezeshkian emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always sought to establish and consolidate peace and stability in the region and the world.

Describing the ongoing attacks of the Zionist regime on Gaza as a clear example of crime and genocide which has been going on for more than 280 days and nights, he urged Japan, as a rotating member of the Security Council and the G-7, to make more efforts to exert pressure on the Israeli regime and its supporters to stop the attacks.

He referred to the Japanese Prime Minister's comments on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying, "The United States was the first to withdraw from the JCPOA and impose severe sanctions on Iran. Despite this, Iran has always been willing to engage in dialogue to ensure the rights of its people are respected."

Kishida, on his part, congratulated Pezeshkian on his election and expressed his wish for the president-elect's success, emphasizing the longstanding friendship between the two countries and expressing hope for productive cooperation to strengthen mutual ties.

Regarding the situation in Gaza, Kishida highlighted it as a significant global challenge, assuring that Japan is committed to actively pursuing diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire and provide assistance to the Palestinians in Gaza, as well as prevent the spread of conflict in the region.

Additionally, the Japanese Prime Minister expressed hope for the revival of the nuclear deal, indicating Japan's readiness to facilitate constructive dialogue between the parties involved to revive the JCPOA, given its close ties with both Iran and the United States.

