Iran becomes self-sufficient in production of pen ink

The managing director of the Iranian knowledge-based company, Mohammad-Amin Maghsoudi, announced on Monday that their company has successfully produced antibacterial ink for pens.

This marks the first time such an achievement has been made in Iran, and it has resulted in the country becoming self-sufficient in pen ink production, he added.

According to Maghsoudi, Iran currently spends $2.5 million on importing ink for producing stationery, with only 6 countries globally producing ink for pens.

He highlighted that the ink produced by their company is of high quality and viscosity, and is made using the latest technology and the technical knowledge of Iranian experts.

This ink contains nanoparticles, distinguishing it from similar foreign samples, he noted.

