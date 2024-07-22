Forex revenues of Iranian knowledge-based companies up 8-fold: Official

Mehdi Safari made the remarks on the sidelines of an exhibition showcasing the foreign policy achievements of the Raisi administration on Monday morning.

Speaking about knowledge-based companies, he said, "The day we started, the income was $300 million and today it has reached $2.5 billion.”

Safari said that in order to stabilize the market, “we created technology homes in 12 countries, which are exhibitions of our knowledge-based products in different countries.”

The figure is expected to reach 30 by the end of the year, he added.

The official also said that generating dollars and other foreign currencies was among the goals of the Iranian Foreign Ministry under the Raisi administration, adding that many measures have been implemented in this regard under the outgoing administration.

