Large haul of narcotics seized in southeast Iran

The haul included some 1.55 mt of illegal drugs, the police commander of the Sistan and Baluchestan province, Second Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Eshaghi, told IRNA on Monday.

Police forces could arrest five smugglers during the operation in the province, he said, adding that five vehicles belonging to the gang members were impounded.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, over 4,000 police forces have been killed during the fight against drug smugglers and about 12,000 have been injured.

Iran is responsible for nearly 59% of morphine seizures and 27% of the heroin confiscations in the world.

