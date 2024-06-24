Big smuggling ring busted in southeast Iran, police burn 16 mt of narcotics

The border guard forces also grabbed large amounts of equipment and weapons from the smugglers, Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said according to an IRNA Monday report.

Elaborating on the issue, the commander said due to their full observation of movements in the border areas, the border guards in Mirjaveh in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan managed to find clues about some gunmen and the traffickers who were planning to enter the Iranian soil.

After an intense exchange of fire, the smugglers gave in, according to the commander.

The borders of Islamic Iran are unsafe for the smugglers, Goudarzi said.

Any aggression at any time against the country will be responded to strongly as the security forces do not let any illegal acts be taken against the national order.

Earlier, some 16 mts of different types of narcotics seized by the country’s security forces were burnt in the Iranian capital on Monday.

Several police commanders and forces were present in the ceremony of burning the illegal drugs.

At the ceremony, Tehran’s Police Chief Abbasali Mohammadian said the security forces do not allow the smugglers to put the public security in danger.

Scores of Iranian police officers have been killed in recent years in clashes with narcotics smugglers in the country.

