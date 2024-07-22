Netanyahu green lights negotiations with Hamas: Report

According to the Al Jazeera news network, Hebrew language Yediot Aharnot newspaper quoted sources close to the matter as saying that there was a positive meeting between Netanyahu and members of the

Israeli negotiating team consisting of commanders and spy agencies regarding the a Gaza ceasefire talks.

The Zionist Radio and Television Organization also confirmed the decision to send the negotiating team to Doha on Thursday this week after a five-hour meeting.

Reports say that Netanyahu's discussions included the consequences of the prisoner swap agreement with Hamas and its impact on the ongoing events in northern Israel as well as the conflict with the Yemeni army.

Hamas had blamed Netanyahu for the failure of the negotiations and reaching an agreement.

The Israeli regime's media had reported that there was a dispute between the regime's officials and Netanyahu over the Gaza ceasefire talks.

Netanyahu's insistence on a mechanism to prevent the return of resistance fighters to northern Gaza disrupts the negotiations for a ceasefire.

Over nine months into the war, Netanyahu’s war cabinet has obtained none of its objectives, including the release of Zionist captives and the annihilation of the Hamas movement.

