Iran seeks justice for Gen. Soleimani assassins through int’l mechanisms: Acting FM

Bagheri Kani, who is in New York, stated in the talks with CNN's Fareed Zakaria on his GPS program, that will be aired on Sunday, that the Americans have clearly acknowledged that they assassinated Iran's top military commander and therefore its bit natural we should deal with this assassination and those who are accused should be tried by a competent court and punished accordingly.

Bagheri-Kani admitted that Iran is still seeking justice for the assassination of Soleimani, killed in a US drone strike in Iraq ordered by then President Donald Trump in 2020, through legal channels. "We would resort to legal and judicial procedures and frameworks at domestic and international levels in order to bring the perpetrators of the assassination of General Soleimani and military advisors to justice,”

Bagheri Kani rejected the accusation vehemently that Iran had planned to assassinate Trump, only days after an attempt on his life during a campaign rally.

As you know, Iran started legal and judicial investigation immediately after the assassination of General Soleimani both in Iran's domestic courts and through international legal and judicial mechanisms against the perpetrators, the Iranian diplomat responded when the CNN presenter questioned him about an alleged US media report about Iran’s plot to assassinate Trump.

"The questioned you raised is purely related to the internal issues of the United States and the growing differences between factions and currents in America", Bagheri Kani told Zakaria when pressed by him that whether Iran had any connection with the 20-year-old person who tried to assassinate Trump.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has used and will continue to use domestic and international legal and judicial mechanisms to assert its rights and bring the perpetrators to justice”, he reiterated when Zakaria referred to Iran’s pledge to avenge General Solemani’s assassination and asked if Iran has made any such attempt or conspiracy.

During the interview, the CNN host also questioned Bagheri Kani about Iran’s stance and role in the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza and the possibility of the expansion of the war in the north [to Lebanon].

He responded by saying that Iran has never welcomed and does not welcome the escalation of tension and the spread of the conflict in Gaza and outside of it.

“Everyone knows the conflict in southern Lebanon is rooted in the Zionist crimes in Gaza. Over the past 9 months, due to the continuation of crimes and genocide, regional resistance fronts have become active against the Zionists. Therefore, whenever the Zionist crime in Gaza ends, it is obvious that it can be expected that the resistance will not take action in other areas. But as long as the crime and genocide of the Zionists in Gaza continues, it is the right of the resistance to act based on its interests”, Bagheri Kani elaborated.

He added: “We, as the Islamic Republic of Iran, have never welcomed and will not welcome the escalation of tension in the region and the spread of conflict from Gaza to outside. But it is the Zionists who have repeatedly threatened Lebanon. It seems that the lack of successes and failures of the Zionists leads them to compensate for their failures by spreading the tension to other areas of the region. But this so-called approach of the Zionists is a strategic mistake that will certainly not benefit the Zionists, but will also put them in serious danger”.

Zakaria during the interview raised many other questions related to Iran’s presidential election and the victory of Masoud Pezeshkian as well as questions ranging from the nuclear deal and its future to some of Iran’s domestic issues to Iran’s diplomacy including its growing ties with neighbors and beyond.

