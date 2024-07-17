MSF warns about appalling condition of Gaza hospitals

According to Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV network, the MSF issued a statement warning of the catastrophic situation in Gaza's hospitals, saying that hospitals in the Gaza Strip lack the most basic facilities, and that more people will die every second as a result of the continuation of this situation.

The international organization declared that doctors and medical staff in the Gaza Strip are under severe mental and physical pressure due to the destruction of the health system in the enclave.

The organization also announced that in more than nine months of the Israeli regime’s onslaught on Gaza, doctors and medical staff have suffered severe psychological damage because there is no safe place left and they are witnessing the martyrdom of more people in the area every day.

4208**4354